LANCASTER, Wis. — Property owners in the City of Lancaster are expected to see a small increase in their city tax and utility bills next year, but a proposal to increase the tax levy by the maximum amount allowed by the state has come under fire by the city’s mayor.
David Varnam threatened to veto the 2020 budget at the Lancaster Common Council’s next meeting in November if the proposed levy does not decrease.
As written, the tax levy would increase 2.32% to $1.45 million, which he hopes to see decrease by about 1%, or $14,000.
“We need to stop looking to the taxpayers to pay for these things,” Varnam said.
This week, the council reviewed but took no action on the proposed 2020 budget, which totals $7.2 million and includes a 2.4% mill rate increase, from $6.50 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2019 to $6.66 in 2020.
Owners of a property assessed at $100,000 would pay about $16 more annually in city property taxes.
Likewise, utility rates are expected to increase 1.5%. A resident who uses 4,000 gallons of water per month would pay an additional $1.53 per month.
Varnam said a levy decrease could be offset by trimming other expenses, such as the city’s sponsorship of Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce events.
Council Member Robert Schmidt defended the proposed levy, characterizing the increase as “very conservative.”
Varnam also disapproved of and vetoed the council’s approval of a 2020 stormwater fee of $3.10 per Equivalent Residential Unit — a rate determined by the impervious surface area of a property. The new rate represented a 41% increase over the 2019 fee.
The revised fee, which would generate about $141,800 per year, could finance needed infrastructure projects, including a stormwater analysis study at the Grant County Fairgrounds and repair of a collapsed bridge and culvert along Cherry Street, according to City Administrator David Carlson.
“The reason you do (a) stormwater utility (fee) is then all users pay the costs,” he said. “It’s not just the property taxpayers. It includes the county, the city, the hospital, churches.”
But Varnam said some entities would incur significant expenses. For example, the Grant County Fairgrounds would spend an additional $177.66 per month, he said.
Varnam said he would instead support a 10-cent rate increase.
He hopes to give the public a chance to comment on the stormwater rate proposal before it is included in the final budget, which the council will vote upon at its Nov. 18 meeting following a public hearing.
At that time, the council may also override Varnam’s veto. Doing so requires a two-thirds majority.
If the council approves the budget as written on Nov. 18 and Varnam vetoes it, the city must schedule a special meeting to approve a revised budget or to override his veto.