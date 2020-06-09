GALENA, Ill. -- Galena has re-opened vehicle traffic to a section of Main Street as part of alterations to the city’s outdoor eating policy.
The city previously had closed Main Street from Green to Meeker streets in order to allow space for restaurants to place outdoor seating in the road. An alteration to the plan has opened up vehicle traffic from Green to Hill streets.
Concrete barriers have been placed in front of outdoor seating areas for businesses that lie within the recently reopened section.
Additional signage also has been placed to better inform visitors of the new policy.