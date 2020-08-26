Police on Tuesday arrested a man who led authorities on a high-speed chase in July in Dubuque before fleeing into Illinois.
Jaren M. Walker, 25, of Evanston, Ill., was arrested at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging eluding.
Court documents state that Walker led authorities on a speed chase that reached speeds in excess of 87 mph on Dodge Street at about 3:55 a.m. July 10. The pursuit began when authorities attempted to pull over Walker for speeding.
Driving a rented vehicle, Walker twice made illegal U-turns on Dodge and ran several red lights before fleeing across Julien Dubuque Bridge into Illinois “at a high rate of speed in excess of 106 mph,” according to documents.
“Officers verified Walker was driving throughout the entire night by utilizing traffic and gas station cameras,” documents state.
Walker faces citations related to numerous traffic violations.