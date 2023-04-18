DELHI, Iowa -- The Maquoketa Valley Community School District board of directors recently revised the 2022-2023 school calendar while setting the 2023-2024 calendar.

May 24 now will be a 2:05 p.m. early dismissal, while May 25 will be a full day of classes. The last day for students will be May 26, with students dismissed at 1:05 p.m.

