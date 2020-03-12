MANCHESTER, Iowa — A structure at 112 S. Franklin St. in Manchester that’s locally known as the Hughes Building is scheduled to undergo several updates, according to one of the building’s proprietors.
Jeff Ogden, one of the trustees of Hughes Memorial Trust, recently announced renovation plans for the building. Ogden said the intention is to transform the building into an education center and museum, and he projects a grand opening to occur in the second half of 2021.
Ogden said the renovation will be funded by the trust.
Ogden’s announcement comes on the heels of a grievance filed against the building.
City staff informed Manchester City Council members during their Feb. 10 meeting that they have received a formal complaint regarding the Hughes building’s condition, which will be evaluated by East Central Intergovernmental Association.