DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Dyersville City Council recently unanimously passed its budget for the coming fiscal year.
Most of the big budget categories saw an even split of increases and decreases across departments: Public Safety $1,118,305 ($1,032,913 in last year’s budget), Public Works $721,748 ($745,906) Culture and Recreation $1,163,542 ($1,069,027), Community and Economic Development $1,233,208 ($1,295,776), General Government $503,489 ($540,200), Debt Service $942,019 ($503,727) and Capital Project $340,000 ($918,000).
According to city documents, the taxes levied on property dropped from $2,521,080 in the current year’s budget to a projected $2,449,742 for fiscal year 2022.
City Administrator Mick Michel said the approximate $71,000 decrease was due to several factors, including COVID-19, which delayed the assessment of several large projects in the downtown area, resulting in less tax revenue for the city.