PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — One person was injured in a two- vehicle crash Friday in rural Platteville.
Jennifer McDonough, 32, of Davenport, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment of minor injuries, according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred Friday on U.S. 151 near Southwest Road. The release states that Alec Kessel, 20, of Platteville, was northbound on the highway when he “pulled to the right side of the road believing he needed to turn right.” He then realized he actually needed to turn left. He reported looking for vehicles and not seeing any before he turned left from the far-right lane. But he turned in front of a vehicle driven by McDonough, causing a collision.
Both vehicles were heavily damaged.
Kessel was cited with making an improper left turn and driving while his license was suspended.