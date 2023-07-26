EDGEWOOD, Iowa — With the hiring of Dave Hoeger as superintendent of schools, Edgewood-Colesburg is sharing a superintendent for the first time in nearly two decades.
Hoeger, who began his duties at Ed-Co July 1, is also superintendent of schools at Maquoketa Valley.
For the last three years, Hoeger was superintendent at Maquoketa Valley and North Linn. He said the sharing agreement with Ed-Co is a good fit for both districts.
“When the Ed-Co position opened up, it was something the Maquoketa Valley School Board had considered in the past. If the two could share a superintendent, it would make more sense from a geographical point of view,” Hoeger said. “Geography is a big deal and will probably become even more so. The ability to share staff, I think, will become increasingly more important. Not that you necessarily want to share staff, but it might be a reality that one district isn’t able to find a teacher and can use the other district to help.”
Hoeger said while he is in one district, he still does his best to keep track of the other.
“When I am in my office, I have two screens on — one for Maquoketa Valley and one for Ed-Co, so I am always doing the business of both districts. But physically, I won’t be there as much, so it will be a little different for Ed-Co going from a full-time superintendent.”
Hoeger comes to Ed-Co as construction is scheduled to begin soon on additions to the junior-senior high building. He has been involved with building projects at North Linn and Maquoketa Valley.
“One thing I’ve learned is you just can’t ask too many questions. You have a vision as to what you think something will look like, but the more conversations you have, you realize that you and the contractor are going down different paths. So you need to have regular conversations.”
Hoeger has been meeting with architects and contractors, learning more about the project. He said it’s important that he and the board do the best they can.
“This is a generational project that we have for the school. We want to make sure we get it right. I’ve learned construction is very encompassing. There is something all the time — decisions that need to be made. It’s not a stretch to say there could be something every day that you have to talk about with the construction.”
Hoeger is looking forward to working with the Ed-Co staff and administration, as well as working with community members and parents.
“This is a clean slate for me. I don’t know much about Ed-Co and have a lot to learn,” Hoeger said. “Working with staff and the board this summer, they have given me a lot of insight. Just like going into any new place, I want to gather as much information as I can. No one is telling me this is broken and needs to be fixed. I just need to figure out what I need to keep doing that is going well and what might be some areas for improvement.”