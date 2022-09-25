His face painted like a tiger, Crosby Carr mounted the steps of the playground’s slide, hung by his arms at the top to position himself, then zipped down to the ground below – all while his mom smiled at his progress.
“This is just a great way to celebrate the community,” Ellen Carr said as she watched her 5-year-old son enjoying himself during Steeple Square Community Fest. “It’s a way to celebrate the benefits we have here.”
The community gathering returned to Steeple Square today, following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Held at the renovated former campus of St. Mary’s parish, the event featured a DJ, food, drinks, inflatables, games, dance troupes and costumed mascots.
Judy Wolf, president of the Steeple Square board of directors, estimated the event’s attendance at 250 people – many of whom eagerly anticipated the event.
“We had people lining up at noon for our 2 p.m. lunch to start,” Wolf said.
DeAngella Cheatham, of Dubuque, attended the event with her 1-1/2-year-old son, Rodney Cheatham.
“It’s a good thing,” DeAngella Cheatham said of the event. “It gets kids to interact.”
While members of the Dubuque Hempstead High School cheerleading squad painted the faces of Rodney Cheatham and other kids on one end of the campus, adults toured the event center of the complex at the other end. Event organizers reflected on the enthusiasm of attendees.
“Because of the pandemic, we took a break for two years and we’re back,” said John Dunkel, a Steeple Square board member and an organizer of the event. “I’m really encouraged by the people arriving early and the number of people getting here and the interest that they have in seeing Steeple Square and being a part of the neighborhood with us.”
The former St. Mary’s Catholic Parish property at the corner of White and East 15th streets now is home to a community center, affordable-housing units, a child care center and a culinary kitchen.
Built as St. Mary’s Catholic Church between 1864 and 1867, the house of worship closed in 2010. Efforts to renovate the property began in 2014.
“It’s such an incredible space,” Dunkel said. “It’s a nice nugget for this part of Dubuque and if you look at the amount of work we have done here – with the child care and the affordable housing – it answers a need.”
Wolf said today’s event had two important functions.
“It celebrates the neighborhood and it enhances our relationship with our neighbors,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.