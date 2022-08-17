Twenty-three people graduated over the weekend from a Dubuque nonprofit’s program that aims to help people looking to change the course of their lives.
Participants congregated at Town Clock Plaza to celebrate graduates from Fountain of Youth’s Partners in Change program, which offers personal and professional mentoring. Fountain of Youth seeks to help end generational poverty.
Nick Anderson, a member of the organization’s Board of Directors, said 36 people are enrolled in Partners in Change. Some graduates who were recognized had spent 12 to 18 months in the program.
Participants come from a wide swath of backgrounds but often have experienced run-ins with the law and tumultuous personal lives.
“They made a choice one day, made a choice to switch, and that’s incredible,” said Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen, who served as keynote speaker for the event.
Jensen said he was inspired by the graduates and appreciated the chance to witness their choice to turn their lives around.
“I’m in law enforcement. I see the law enforcement side of this,” he said. “I don’t get to see the end result a lot.”
Saturday’s graduates included several participants who began their time with the program while in jail or adult residential care. In the past year, Fountain of Youth has expanded to host Partners in Change at Dubuque County Jail and Hillcrest Family Services’ residential care facility.
Program associate Grant Grudzina handled the expansion of the organization’s workforce acceleration program into the jail and residential facility.
The workforce acceleration program consists of an eight-part curriculum covering topics such as career management, workplace culture, emotional intelligence and self-management.
“The idea is to help all of our partners develop a perspective where they can understand their own strengths and challenges so they can go out and direct and determine their own careers,” Grudzina said.
The county jail program partners with Northeast Iowa Community College and IowaWorks to help participants find jobs after their jail terms end.
“Avoiding recidivism is a big part of it, but in the active sense, it’s about when they’re out, to continue in a new positive cycle that’s successful rather than self-destructive,” Grudzina said.
Cherie Hentges joined Partners in Change during a stint in Dubuque County Jail and said the program helped her seek a healthier work environment.
She credited the program with sparking an interest in engineering, which she is working to pursue through NICC.
“We talked about work culture, which I didn’t even think of before then,” Hentges said. “I never realized before that was something important in workplaces, bringing people together.”
