The Federal Communications Commission this week awarded funding that will expand high-speed internet to 175 locations in Lafayette County, according to a press release.
JCWIFI.com, a Freeport, Ill.-based internet service provider, will receive $486,424 over the next 10 years for the expansion into Lafayette County as part of the Connect America Fund, the federal government’s effort to expand broadband access to under-served rural homes and businesses. This week, the FCC awarded more than $89 million to providers in 21 states.
JCWIFI will be required to provide at least 40% of locations with service by the end of the third year of federal support and expand access by an additional 20% each subsequent year.