Packers Sanitation Services Inc. headquarters in Kieler, Wis.

KIELER, Wis. -- Court documents filed in Nebraska reveal that a Worthington, Minn., manager of a sanitation contractor solicited fake identification documents that obscured the age of children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses in the Midwest.

U.S. Department of Labor prosecutors say that Kieler-based company Packers Sanitation Services Inc. employed more than 30 minors — including six children in the southwestern Minnesota towns of Worthington and Marshall — to work at two JBS-owned packing facilities and an independent turkey plant.

