A Dubuque man has been charged after police said he was involved in a fight involving multiple people wielding sticks and brooms in September.

Richard L. Arensdorf, 19, of 2027 Washington St., was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Gateway Drive on a warrant charging participation in a riot.

Court documents state that Arensdorf was involved in a large fight at about 7:15 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 2000 block of Washington Street.

Documents state that traffic camera footage showed four individuals wielding sticks and brooms walking in the 2000 block of Washington Street toward a residence.

Traffic camera surveillance showed multiple people fighting and Arensdorf is seen fighting with an individual who swung a stick at him, according to documents.

Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said three juveniles also were charged with having roles in the incident.

Tags

Recommended for you