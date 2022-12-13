PEOSTA, Iowa — Area community colleges are utilizing a combination of online coursework and localized training sessions to reach interested students for their emergency medical technician programs, in hopes of aiding local emergency services departments needing trained volunteers.

Northeast Iowa Community College recently introduced a HyFlex EMT training model, which blends online classes and in-person laboratory coursework.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.