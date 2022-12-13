PEOSTA, Iowa — Area community colleges are utilizing a combination of online coursework and localized training sessions to reach interested students for their emergency medical technician programs, in hopes of aiding local emergency services departments needing trained volunteers.
Northeast Iowa Community College recently introduced a HyFlex EMT training model, which blends online classes and in-person laboratory coursework.
Dan Neenan, director of the community college’s emergency medical technician program, said the HyFlex model began during the COVID-19 pandemic but has since been expanded, allowing interested students in smaller rural communities to participate in the EMT program more easily.
“For us to host a program, we need eight students to pay the instructor to be able to do that,” Neenan said. “A lot of smaller communities can’t get eight people at the same time to commit to take the program, so (students) may need to travel to one of the campuses to do that, which is a hindrance.”
Through the HyFlex program, students take classes remotely and gather for in-person labs two or three times per month at a central location that shifts based on student population. For example, during NICC’s fall 2022 session of the HyFlex course, students from Delaware and Dubuque counties met for their in-person labs at Regional Medical Center in Manchester.
Tom Berger, Epworth fire chief and Dubuque County emergency management director, said he has seen the hybrid class options make a difference when it comes to retaining volunteer emergency medical services staff.
“Somebody might be so busy that they can’t make it to the classes in person to keep up their certifications, but if they can jump online and receive the credits that way, they might be able to get recertified for another two years, whereas they would have otherwise had to give it up because of the time constraints,” he said.
Berger said 28 members of Epworth’s 40-member volunteer fire department are EMS staff, with 15 of them certified as paramedics. Multiple department members and candidates have enrolled in NICC’s EMT programs, including one individual who took the Manchester-based course this fall.
A similar hybrid model is being used at Southwest Technical College in Fennimore, Wis., with students completing EMT coursework through real-time virtual sessions and attending lab sessions in person.
Ken Bartz, EMS instructor and coordinator, said many of the individuals who take the college’s emergency services courses hold full-time jobs and have families, which can make it difficult for them to travel to regular, in-person lectures. As with NICC, Southwest Tech holds its EMT courses in varying locations, as dictated by demand from local emergency service departments.
“If we have a service that has done a real big recruitment push, and they may have a pocket of six or seven people who are interested from their community, we work with that department to put that class in that community or as close as possible as we can,” Bartz said.
This spring, a class that has previously been held in Platteville will be moved to Dickeyville, as Southwest Tech officials have heard multiple recruitment requests from emergency services departments in the Hazel Green, Benton, Shullsburg and Potosi area for a more localized class.
The college also recently has begun utilizing a “scaffolding” approach to classes, allowing students to get a certification for field work more quickly.
In previous years, students chose whether to enroll in a class for a basic first responder license or a longer course for a basic EMT certification. Now, students begin with the first responder class and receive that certification about three months into the course, granting them access to work in the field while they continue studying for a basic or advanced EMT license.
“The required hours (to get each license) haven’t changed, but it’s reducing the redundancy and allowing them to get a license to start serving their community,” Bartz said.
Southwest Tech officials also collaborate with local high schools in communities such as Prairie du Chien, Mineral Point and Fennimore to allow high school juniors and seniors to take EMT courses on campus.
In spring 2023, NICC will launch a high school partnership of its own with Dubuque Community School District and Oelwein (Iowa) Community School District to hold two pilot courses introducing high schoolers to the emergency medical services field.
Neenan said 12 students from Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools are already registered for the class. Participants, who must be seniors in high school, will receive their basic EMT licensure after completing the class.
“We’re trying to open it up and get more people interested in the field that could choose it as a career or choose to be a volunteer in their community, depending on where they live,” he said.
