When this weekend rolls around, hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin residents are expected to grab their guns and take to the woods.
Kevin Wallenfang, a big-game ecologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, predicts that as many as 600,000 hunters will participate in the opening days of the state’s shotgun season.
The gun season for deer will run Saturday through Dec. 1. A muzzleloader season will follow.
“Deer hunting in Wisconsin is a deeply rooted tradition,” Wallenfang said. “For so many people, it is driven by the social aspects of it. It is an opportunity to get together with family and friends. It is a huge time of year in the state.”
But Wallenfang emphasized that the season’s impact has a wider reach.
In addition to driving higher sales at local outdoors shops, the hunting season consistently keeps deer populations from growing unabated. In more recent years, it has been a way to try to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease, the always-fatal neurological ailment affecting deer, elk and moose. It results in emaciation, abnormal behavior and loss of body functions.
Southwest Wisconsin has emerged as a hotbed for its spread.
There were 397 confirmed cases of the disease from April 2018 to March 2019 in Iowa County — the highest total of any county in the state. In Grant County, there were 43 cases in that time span, compared to just 12 in the prior year. Lafayette County had 21 cases during that yearlong period and Crawford County had nine, each representing increases over the prior year.
The vast majority of deer tested for CWD are killed during the gun hunting season. As a result, the CWD totals since April of this year are considerably lower: 102 in Iowa County, 12 in Grant County, four in Lafayette County and none so far in Crawford County.
Wallenfang is hopeful that hunters throughout the state will submit deer for testing.
“I think the hunting season helps us with the research and monitoring (of CWD) that is done,” he said. “And the hunters really help with herd control. We think that is a way to slow the spread of the disease to keep its prevalence as low as possible.”
According to the Iowa DNR website, six CWD cases have been confirmed in Clayton County and one in Dubuque County. The website does not show any confirmed cases in Jackson, Delaware or Jones counties.
The most recent CWD report in Illinois shows a total of 40 deer have tested positive for CWD in Jo Daviess County, including eight in the most recent reporting year, which ended in mid-2018.
BUSY TIMES
At Angler’s Nook Bait & Tackle in Lancaster, Wis., the impending arrival of the gun season has resulted in a flood of customers.
Owner Brian Clauer said his business has been busy throughout the month, with the highest volume of hunters visiting the shop this week.
Clauer noted that firearms and ammunition sales have been strong throughout the month. Apparel sales have been highest this week as hunters get a better grasp of the expected weather conditions.
Clauer has had ample time to speak with those planning to hunt, and he said many shared similar concerns about how unharvested crops will impact the season.
“I think the biggest concern I have heard is whether (the hunters) will be able to get the deer out of cornfields,” he said. “There is so much standing corn. The number of deer is high, but the kill numbers are a big unknown.”
Andrew Keil is a conservation officer with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources who focuses on Dubuque and Jackson counties.
He also thinks the weather-related delays plaguing local farmers will impact hunting.
“With the rain in the forecast that we have moving forward, I think it is going to be difficult for farmers to get in there and harvest,” he said. “It could be difficult to harvest the deer. It might be difficult to even see the deer.”
HUNTING AWAITS
The first Iowa shotgun season is from Dec. 7 to 11 and the second is Dec. 14 to 22. Archery and muzzleloader seasons already have taken place, as have hunts for youth and the disabled.
In Dubuque County, 624 deer already have been harvested; in Jackson County, 579; in Jones County, 365; in Clayton County, 1,006; and in Delaware County, 381. The high-volume harvest is right around the corner, however.
“The shotgun season is the big season,” said Keil. “That is where we see the large numbers.”
In January, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced the first confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in Dubuque County. This hunting season, officials aim to collect as many deer samples as possible to determine whether the disease has proliferated in Dubuque County and the surrounding area. A deer management zone has been established encompassing the city of Dubuque and surrounding areas.
Clayton County is one of three other counties in the state in which the disease has been found, but there have not been any confirmed cases in Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
In Illinois, the first firearm season begins Friday and continues through Sunday. The second stretches from Dec. 5 to 8.
Paul Shelton, who oversees the wildlife programs section of Illinois Department of Natural Resources, believes that this year’s hunting figures in Jo Daviess County will be on par with previous seasons.
“I think we will end up seeing a harvest of 1,600 to 1,800 deer (during the firearm season),” he said.
Shelton also acknowledged that the prevalence of CWD will remain a concern.
“In the past four years, we’ve been seeing more positive results (in northwest Illinois) than we ever did before,” he said.