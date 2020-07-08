The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jacquelyn J. Priewe, 51, of 471 Almond St., Apt. 1, was arrested at 4:12 a.m. Monday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with use of a weapon and domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that she assaulted her boyfriend, James P. Weiner, 51, including jabbing him with a screwdriver, at their residence.
- Jillan L. Linsey, 58, of 3561 Eclipse Circle, reported a total of $600 worth of damage to two vehicles parked at 520 Rhomberg Ave. at 2:55 a.m. Sunday.