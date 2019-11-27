Question: Does the City of Dubuque plan to install a three-way stop at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street?
Answer: City officials have no immediate plans to modify that intersection, according to city engineering technician Troy Kress.
Currently, traffic on JFK flows freely, and there is a stop sign on West 32nd Street.
Over the past five years, the intersection has seen an average of 2.4 crashes annually. An average of 7,700 vehicles drive that area of JFK each day, while West 32nd Street has an average volume of 4,890 vehicles per day near the intersection, Kress wrote in an email.
He said a modification at the intersection is not warranted, given the crash totals and traffic volume at the intersection.
Question: What is the difference between sleet, drizzle and freezing rain?
Answer: Factors such as air and surface temperature can determine the difference between these types of precipitation, according to Andy Ervin, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Quad Cities office.
Drizzle is a light mist that can happen any time throughout the year, though it can become freezing drizzle if both the temperature of the air and the items the precipitation encounters are below freezing temperatures. Freezing drizzle can create particularly slippery conditions.
"It is a liquid type of precipitation, but it can occur well below freezing," Ervin said.
Freezing rain and sleet both start out as snow in the atmosphere that melts into a raindrop as it falls.
If the ground and nearby air are below freezing temperatures, the precipitation will re-freeze when it reaches the ground and become freezing rain.
If the raindrops re-freeze into ice pellets as they fall, the precipitation becomes sleet.
"It’s a matter of the raindrop freezing on its way down to the ground before it hits the ground," Ervin said.