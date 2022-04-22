Honor guards stood at attention on Thursday, saluting with white-gloved hands, while a bald eagle — as if on cue — soared high above in bright blue skies.
Dozens of law enforcement and emergency services vehicles escorted Mark Dalsing to his final resting place, with a procession embarking from Church of the Nativity down a succession of city streets following the funeral of Dubuque’s recently retired police chief.
The center pews of the church were reserved for 160 officers, with the Rev. Andy Upah calling the showing of Dalsing’s former peers “a gesture of love” toward the man who spent 32 years with the Dubuque Police Department, leading the department as chief from February 2010 to his September retirement.
Dalsing, 55, died unexpectedly on April 15. Dalsing’s funeral drew family, friends, former city colleagues and other community members.
“This was quite a shock to everyone, me included,” Upah said during his homily.
Outside of the church, squad cars bore the names of faraway jurisdictions that came to Dubuque to pay respect to Dalsing. Davenport, Lansing, Iowa City and Nevada were among the Iowa communities represented in the procession that eventually traveled to Mount Calvary Cemetery. Iowa State Patrol troopers and agencies from neighboring Illinois and Wisconsin joined the single-file line of vehicles, all with their emergency lights activated.
‘A COPS’ CHIEF’
As Thursday’s services began, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department honor guard members formed a corridor of law enforcement for the arrival of Dalsing’s casket, borne into the church by pallbearers who were his peers on the police force. Dalsing’s family followed, then two columns of law enforcement and emergency services personnel strode in to fill the church’s center pews.
The first reading for the service noted that God shows no partiality.
“Mark did not show partiality in his personal life — he loved everyone,” Upah said during his homily. “He treated everyone the same. He treated people as if they were his own family.”
Upah said Dalsing “did the Lord’s work here on Earth.”
Dalsing joined the Dubuque Police Department in 1989 as a patrol officer, serving as one of the department’s three original “bike cops” in a new community-oriented policing division focused on increasing public engagement. After advancing through the ranks of lieutenant and captain, Dalsing was selected to succeed then-Chief Kim Wadding in 2010.
Upah said Dalsing had been described “as a ‘cops’ chief’ because he protected them and had their backs. He would go out on a limb for them.”
Dalsing retired from the position in September and became the affordable-housing director for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque on Nov. 1.
“Mark went around doing good,” Upah said. “He did good in the community. He served on many boards and helped many charitable causes.”
‘TRYING TO MAKE SENSE OF SOMETHING THAT DOESN’T MAKE SENSE’
The day before the funeral, current Police Chief Jeremy Jensen spoke about Dalsing’s death and the department’s struggle with the grief.
“Everybody is impacted by it in some shape or form,” Jensen said. “We’re trying to make sense of something that doesn’t make sense, and we’re not going to be able to do it. We still have to run operations 24/7 while trying to work through the grief. It’s strange, and it’s kind of surreal. He was a fixture down here for so long.”
After serving as interim chief in the wake of Dalsing’s retirement, Dubuque City Council members appointed Jensen to the permanent role in March.
“For me personally, I’m losing not just my friend, but my resource, too,” Jensen said. “I didn’t come into this job blind. He prepared me pretty well. I have been here 28 years — I’ve worked with him essentially my whole career.”
Jensen said he and Dalsing spoke frequently after the latter’s retirement.
“You think you’re prepared (for a new role), but there’s always, ‘What about this?’ or ‘I don’t know the answer to that,’ and I could text him or call him,” Jensen said. “... A couple times a week, we would talk about things.”
Jensen said much of the focus within the department in the days following Dalsing’s death has been on dealing with grief.
“One of Mark’s initiatives was wellness — almost like he could see this coming,” Jensen said. “He brought in not only the physical side (of wellness), but the mental side — the total well-being of the officer. A lot of the initiatives we did under his leadership were taking peer support to whatever level it needed to go and really pushing the chaplain program.”
The department’s peer support program involves specialized training for a select group of officers to serve as resources for other members of the department.
“Our chaplains and our peer support essentially have been working nonstop since (Dalsing’s death),” Jensen said. “They created an app (on smartphones) for officers so that they can reach out to any peer support person by pushing a button. We have that instant access.”
‘COPS AS YOUR NEIGHBOR’
Thursday’s procession left the church and traveled through many of Dubuque’s neighborhoods.
Jensen said the inclusiveness of the route was intentional.
“His legacy is community engagement,” Jensen said. “We talk about him as part of the original community policing unit, but with Mark, it wasn’t just community policing. He was getting the police involved in the community and the community involved in the police. He took it to the next level. It’s not just cops in the neighborhood — it’s cops as your neighbor, and it’s bringing people in to provide input.”
Thursday’s line of vehicles traveled west on University Avenue before turning south onto South Grandview Avenue.
“Almost every day, (Dalsing) walked on South Grandview after work. That was a big part of his life,” Jensen said. “He was kind of a fixture on there. That’s why they came up with that route.”
The procession then turned north onto U.S. 61/151 and headed downtown, where it passed Dubuque Law Enforcement Center. The remainder of the route included portions of East Ninth and Elm streets and Windsor Avenue.
“This is not a line-of-duty death, but he retired very recently, and he had such an impact on the community,” Jensen said of Dalsing. “(His death) doesn’t just impact the police department, but the community.”