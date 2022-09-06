Police said a woman was arrested for her role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three other women were slashed by a knife in May.
Mycal L.S. Hall, 22, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. today at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging participation in a riot in relation to the disturbance. She also was arrested on warrants charging two counts of failure to appear in court in relation to other cases.
Court documents state that Hall was involved in a disturbance on May 15 that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main, 101 Main St. Documents also provide additional details on the knife injuries to three of the women involved in the fight.
Documents state that a fight in the bar spilled out on the street and three people, Carteasia L. Carpenter, 25; Catrice S. Carpenter, 30, and Jashonna J. Vaughn, 19, all of Dubuque, were cut by a woman wielding a knife.
Cartrice Carpenter had several lacerations to her chest, her thigh and under her left armpit. Carteasia Carpenter had a cut on the side of her face and on her arm. Vaughn had lacerations to the back of her arm. All three were treated at a local hospital.
Carteasia and Cartrice Carpenter told police that they were stabbed by a woman while trying to break up the fight. Vaughn told police that she was arguing with a woman in the bar and they started fighting outside.
Traffic cameras and video surveillance showed Cartrice Carpenter and Vaughn exiting the bar at 1:48 a.m. and “immediately (getting) into a physical disturbance with three females,” documents state.
Police identified Hall as one of the women involved in the fight.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said Hall is the only person to date arrested as a result of the disturbance and that investigators still are determining the circumstances of the stabbing.
“Charges are pending for numerous others involved in the disturbance,” McClimon said.