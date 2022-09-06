Police said a woman was arrested for her role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three other women were slashed by a knife in May.

Mycal L.S. Hall, 22, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. today at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging participation in a riot in relation to the disturbance. She also was arrested on warrants charging two counts of failure to appear in court in relation to other cases.

Tags

Recommended for you