MANCHESTER, Iowa — Authorities said a Dubuque County man was arrested on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.

Clarence W. Brooks, 33, of Epworth, Iowa, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 20 in Manchester, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department.

Court documents state that Brooks also was charged with driving while revoked.

