RYAN, Iowa — Prosecutors are asking for certain topics to be excluded from a Delaware County woman’s upcoming murder trial.
Danielle S. Weiner, 35, of Ryan, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Devon Hierrezuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Ill.
The trial is slated to start April 25 at the Dubuque County Courthouse, following a motion for change of venue. Weiner’s attorneys previously filed a notice that Weiner will be arguing she acted in self-defense.
Recommended for you
Iowa Assistant Attorney General Susan Krisko recently filed a motion in limine in the case, asking for certain topics to be excluded from the trial. This testimony includes instances of alleged police misconduct toward Weiner.
“(Weiner) has detailed several alleged times when she contacted the police about prior instances of abuse with other perpetrators and the police were not responsive,” the motion states. “... The State does not disagree that she could testify that she was distrustful of police and chose not to contact police during her alleged abuse by the victim, but this does not open the door to testimony of specific instances.”
The motion also notes that prosecutors will present evidence of abuse by Weiner against Hierrezuelo to rebut her argument of self-defense.
In addition, the motion seeks to exclude evidence about Weiner previously being abused, including by former boyfriends.
“This is not relevant to her relationship with the victim in this case,” the motion states. “(Weiner) is not providing expert testimony of any type of battered women syndrome and therefore this is inappropriate, self-serving testimony that has no relevance to the case at bar,” the motion states.
The motion also asks to exclude testimony regarding medication Weiner has been prescribed since her arrest, as it is “not relevant to her affirmative defense of self-defense.”
Weiner was arrested on Feb. 8, 2021, in connection with Hierrezuelo’s death.
Court documents state that a resident of Shady Acres Apartments in Ryan called 911 at 1:14 a.m. that day to report a disturbance and shooting at an adjoining apartment.
Weiner, who lived at Shady Acres, called 911 at 1:19 a.m. to report that Hierrezuelo had been shot in the head by an “unknown” man who had been arguing with him in her apartment.
Hierrezuelo was found at the end of the hallway between the living room and kitchen, but investigators soon determined that he had been shot in the bedroom and moved, documents state.
Authorities also found a black handgun with “blood on the end of the barrel” in the backseat of the patrol vehicle in which Weiner was sitting while authorities were on the scene.
There was no sign of forced entry into the residence, documents state. Authorities also reported that neighbors said they heard a man and a woman arguing just prior to the shooting.
The motion in limine has yet to be ruled on or responded to by the defense.