Dubuque’s city manager is recommending a move that would allow for the demolition of a historic building at the request of Dubuque Dream Center.
City Council members on Monday, April 5, will review a request by the center to remove the building directly to its north at 1620 and 1628 White St. from the Washington Street Neighborhood Conservation District. That move would allow the center, located at the corner of East 16th and White streets, to purchase the property and demolish the building to allow for the creation of green space and an external elevator addition.
The center provides child care services, but officials have been working toward becoming a licensed child care center with the state, as such a move “would provide a revenue stream to the Dream Center estimated to be $800,000 per year.” A requirement for licensure is adequate outdoor activity space.
The Dream Center also needs to spend grant funds by July to make facility improvements, according to city documents.
“Timing is important because every month of delay costs the Dream Center $15,000 in lost revenue,” wrote City Manager Mike Van Milligen in his memo recommending that council members remove the building from the district.
Dream Center officials did not respond to requests for comment Friday and previously declined to discuss the project with the Telegraph Herald. But a letter from Executive Director Robert Kimble was among the documents released by the city ahead of Monday’s council meeting.
City staff previously discussed with Dream Center officials a proposal to close a portion of 16th Street and convert it into a play area. However, the administrative steps required to close off the street would not allow the center to proceed with the project before its grant funds expire.
As an alternative, Dream Center staff suggested purchasing the property at 1620 and 1628 White St., demolishing the building and adding green space and an external elevator.
City documents call this move a “temporary solution” because Dream Center officials intend to build a gymnasium north of the current facility at some point, but they do not currently have the funding for the project nor “a set timeframe on when they would acquire the funds for the addition.”
Last month, the Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission denied a demolition permit request by Nottingham Properties, the owner of the 1620 and 1628 White St. property. A representative of Nottingham Properties told the commission that it has been challenging to maintain the historic building on the property, keep it occupied with renters and maintain profitability, according to city documents.
Tim Conlon, owner of Conlon Construction Co. and chairman of the Dream Center Board of Directors, has estimated the building would require $600,000 in demolition and rebuilding costs, documents state.
Bill Doyle, chairman of the Historic Preservation Commission and preservation and programs manager for Dubuque Heritage Works, said the commission turned down the request because the building is historically significant and that the property owner could seek historic tax credits and grants to rehabilitate the structure.
“Any building in town could be torn down based on that criteria,” Doyle said. “There are very few economically viable buildings down there if you don’t consider grants and historic tax credits. I think that building could be retained.”
Duane Hagerty, CEO of Dubuque Heritage Works, also submitted a letter to the city expressing support for denying the demolition request and pursuing potential rehabilitation options.
Dream Center officials now are turning to the council to have the building removed from the historic district to make demolition viable.
Reached by the TH on Friday, several council members said they were undecided on the issue. Danny Sprank said he supports the Dream Center’s project, but he wants to see if there is a possible alternative option that would allow the historic building to be saved.
“If we tear down the building, it is gone forever,” he said. “I want to make sure we are exploring all of the options.”
Council Member Susan Farber also expressed uncertainty on the issue, saying she strongly supports historic preservation but also wants to see the center’s project come to fruition.
“It’s a very challenging situation,” she said. “They both follow city priorities in some way, so it’s giving me pause for reflection.”
Council Member Ric Jones said he would like to see the building saved, but he ultimately will support its demolition if it is required for the Dream Center project to move forward.
“I don’t want to knock the building down,” he said. “However, if this is what it takes to advance the Dream Center, then I support it.”