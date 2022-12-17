The thing that made Jacqueline Hunter giddiest about the empty storefront on Central Avenue was the display window.
The landlord, Matt Henick, thought it was a bit of a relic and offered to do something about it, but she loved it. It reminded her of the opening scene of “A Christmas Story,” where protagonist Ralphie and his friends crowd shoulder to shoulder to gaze awestruck at gleaming, tinsel-strewn toys, and of her own childhood in New Jersey doing the same.
“That was the most exciting part for me, that I was going to decorate that window,” said Hunter, an assistant professor of education at Clarke University and former director of Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center.
Two years after she founded Oh Happy Play, which recycles used toys and redistributes them to low-income families, the nonprofit has a permanent address. For its first year, Oh Happy Play will occupy the first floor of the building at 1876 Central Ave. without having to pay rent, except for utilities, courtesy of Henick.
Hunter sees the space as an opportunity to expand the nonprofit’s mission, offering year-round access to toys for kids and families.
“We would have figured out Christmas, but Matt giving me this space is a game-changer,” Hunter said.
When Hunter started Oh Happy Play in 2020, she had a pretty simple mission: Take toys that were going to landfills and give them new homes. Since then, her understanding of Oh Happy Play’s mission has changed, as she has come to better understand through research the importance of play in kids’ social-emotional and cognitive development.
“We have a play gap in our society,” Hunter said. “Children who come from more affluent families can afford to buy toys that are important for development.”
She cited dress-up clothes, dolls, imitation kitchens and workbenches — all examples of pretend play, through which children engage in roleplaying to learn about themselves and the world.
In past summers, Hunter has hosted Playdates in the Park in Jackson and Comiskey parks, setting out playsets and inviting neighborhood kids to play with them for a day. She brought Play-Doh to Latinx Fiesta this year and plans to offer arts and crafts at the Multicultural Family Center’s Kwanzaa celebration.
Families have continued to pick up toys for Christmas gifts this season — Oh Happy Play had distributed gifts for 146 children as of Friday — and beginning in January, Hunter will invite kids to come into the store during their birthday month to pick out a gift for themselves. But beyond its role as a repository for free toys, she would like Oh Happy Play’s new space to serve as a toy library throughout the year, with kids borrowing and returning toys.
Hunter isn’t too concerned about running out of toys. She has two storage units full of donations.
“When Jackie does her toy drive, there’s always a huge outpouring of support,” said Oh Happy Play Board Member Erica Haugen, noting that the outcome soon is readily apparent. “You can walk by the window and see the magic happen.”
Haugen and her board members credit Hunter as a one-woman show, but she is quick to point out how much of Oh Happy Play is a community effort.
Fountain of Youth donated kid-sized seating to the nonprofit. Brian Graham, executive director at Key City Creative Center down the block, took shelving that Hunter had procured from a defunct liquor store and applied chalkboard paint over signage advertising beer and wine.
Some elderly residents have knit doll clothes for the nonprofit for more than a year. Hunter has neighbors living on Central Avenue who have checked in on her every weekend since she moved into the space and who sometimes drop off more recently purchased toys.
“It’s so many people who make this possible,” Hunter said. “I have the building and I make it look pretty, but I could not do it without the community.”
Stacy Brokus, owner of Stacy’s Wreaths, offered gift cards to customers who donated toys and matched cash donations. She did so because of her experience struggling to buy gifts for her children.
“I’ve been that mom who’s needed help with Christmas presents, so if I had the opportunity to give back, I was going to,” she said.
In the long run, Hunter would like to see Oh Happy Play become a “stay and play,” where kids can engage in play with unfettered access to toys.
That’s likely a long way off. Between the shelves and shelves of toys, there’s not much room for play in the current space, but Hunter plans for it to eventually be in the area.
“My focus will always be on downtown,” Hunter said. “I have no intention of ever being anywhere but this area of Dubuque.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.