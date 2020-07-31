Truck and tractor pull
Today, Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa, Iowa
5 p.m., weigh-in starts, 6 p.m., pull starts. There are more than
20 classes of trucks and tractors. Live music by Jammer in Volunteer Hall after the pull. Admission is $12.
Dubuque County Fair
Today through Sunday, 14569 Old Highway Road, Dubuque
Notable events at the fair include: Today: 11 a.m., Open class swine show; 7 p.m.: Demolition derby; Saturday: 9 a.m., Open class dairy show; 1 p.m., Fantasy truck pull; 7 p.m., ECIPA Truck & Tractor Pull; Sunday: 9 a.m., Open class horse show; 2 p.m., Open class beef show; 6:30 p.m., Julien Dubuque Classic Stock Car Races. Admission is $10 for those 12 years and older and free for children 11 and younger. Full schedule at dbqfair.com.
Epworth Town and Country Days
Today and Saturday, Tower Park, Epwoth, Iowa
Events start at 5 p.m. today with live music. Saturday kicks off with a parade at 10:30 a.m. and also will feature a live auction and the BBQ cook-off. The event also will feature a tractor show, bike raffle, food and beverages. Free admission. Attendees are asked to follow public health guidelines.
Tour of Fairy Homes
Saturday, 18 Shake Rag St., Mineral Point, Wis.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Maps available at the entrance to Shake Rag Alley and explore the 2.5-acre campus at your own pace. There will be a silent auction in the Art Cafe. Fairy house kits and fairy wings will be available to purchase. Fundraiser for Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts. Rain or shine.
$5 admission, but free for ages 11 and younger. Details: shakeragalley.org.