MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa will not serve as a stop on the 2021 RAGBRAI route, but some city officials hope there could be another opportunity in a few years.
The city’s decision to opt out as an overnight stop on the annual bicycle ride across the state was announced Wednesday.
Maquoketa originally was slated to be a stop for this year’s ride before the race was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
Next year’s ride, slated for July 25 to 31, was to follow this year’s route.
Maquoketa Mayor Don Schwenker said the “hard” decision to opt out was made due to conflicts with a major road construction project that will be underway next summer.
The RAGBRAI dates also coincide with the Jackson County Fair, also slated for the last weekend in July and which will take up half of the campsites needed for bike riders, Schwenker noted.
This year, the fair and the Maquoketa RAGBRAI dates would have fallen on consecutive weekends.
“We were told to expect at least 20,000 people (due to RAGBRAI),” Schwenker said. “In a town of 6,000, and the fair bringing in an average of 5,000 people a day, and throw in a construction project and the limitations around that, it was quickly becoming a project that would not be smart to do all at the same time.”
According to an online announcement, the decision to opt out was made following input from the RAGBRAI advisory board, volunteers, the county emergency management coordinator, local law enforcement and health officials.
The conflicting construction is a major project on Platt Street that will cost about $11 million to $12 million. The two-mile stretch of road is being torn up, lighting fixtures will be added and stormwater infrastructure is being replaced.
Traffic will have to be rerouted while the construction is going on, Schwenker said. The detour would take vehicles right into the area in which RAGBRAI riders were supposed to come through Maquoketa, which could have been a safety hazard.
Lyn Medinger, emergency management coordinator for Jackson County, said his main safety concern was the difficulty in planning where the RAGBRAI route would be while avoiding Platt Street. Officials only could plan a definite route one week in advance due to the ongoing construction occurring on one of the city’s main roads, he said.
“The logistics were going to be a nightmare,” he said. “There were a lot of factors going into this.”
The Platt Street construction will be a long project, but Schwenker said he hopes Maquoketa can host RAGBRAI once it’s complete and conditions are safer for riders. Maquoketa has been a RAGBRAI overnight stop three other times, most recently in 2004.
“We love having it,” he said. “We look forward to having it in the future, but not for the next two years probably.”