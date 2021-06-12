BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered flags throughout Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff today to honor a Boscobel firefighter who recently died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.
The governor’s order was made to honor firefighter Joshua Fedie, 30, who died on May 31 at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison, according to his obituary. The executive order applies to the flags of the U.S. and the state and is in effect from sunrise to sunset, according to a press release issued by the office of the governor.
Fedie had been with the Boscobel Fire Department for nine years, the release states. Prior to that, he was a firefighter with the Prairie du Chien Fire Department.
“Every day our first responders put their lives on the line to serve their communities and help their neighbors in need, and unfortunately, Josh’s passing is a reminder that this pandemic isn’t over and that those serving on the front lines are often at the greatest risk,” Evers declared in a written statement. “My thoughts and deepest condolences are with Josh’s three children and partner, Mindy, his family and loved ones, and his entire firefighter family in Boscobel and across Wisconsin.”
The governor’s press release noted that a celebration of life for Fedie also will be held today.