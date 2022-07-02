Amid ongoing struggles to hire new staff, local law enforcement recently have had some success in bolstering their numbers.
The Dubuque Police Department is making progress toward reaching its budgeted roster of 113 after officials reported in April being down 17 officers.
Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said there still are 10 unfilled officer positions, but job offers will be made to fill the positions to candidates from a list of 20 over the next several months.
“We went very intensive with our recruiting efforts this year,” he said. “Right now, we are feeling pretty good with where we are at.”
Those extra efforts included recruitment visits to local colleges, follow-up calls with potential applicants and requests for referrals from both officers and residents.
“Everyone is looking for new recruits,” Jensen said. “This year, we did a lot of follow-up with the people we were talking to. We kind of chased them.”
The department isn’t the only law enforcement agency battling a shortage of applicants. Departments throughout the country report similar struggles.
The Police Executive Research Forum reported that law enforcement agencies experienced an 18% increase in resignations and a 45% rise in retirements in 2020 and 2021, while the overall hiring rate for police departments fell by 5%.
Platteville, Wis., Police Chief Doug McKinley said his department has struggled to recruit new officers since before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the department is now only short one officer of its budgeted 21-officer roster, open positions continue to draw few applicants.
“We would like to be fully staffed, but it’s continued to be a struggle to find qualified applicants,” McKinley said. “We have had some open positions that have come up with zero candidates for hire, and in the past, that would have been unheard of.”
McKinley and Jensen said the shortage of candidates likely stems from multiple factors, including the widespread labor shortage across many industries currently. They also said the reputation and perception of law enforcement among the public currently is low, which makes such positions less attractive to young potential applicants.
“The national narrative right now is that it’s maybe not the greatest thing in the world to be a police officer,” McKinley said. “That affects people’s willingness to apply for these positions.”
Even if only a few positions are vacant, Jensen said, that situation can greatly affect a department. While Dubuque police have not reduced their overall coverage and patrol responsibilities amid their roster shortage, officers have had to respond to more calls and work more overtime to meet those demands.
“The public hasn’t missed a beat on this, but what hiring more officers does help is our current officers’ health and well-being,” Jensen said. “When we are down, that only creates more workload for them.”
Local law enforcement is adapting to boost the success of recruitment efforts.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said his department has five vacant certified peace officer positions. Kennedy said the county is working to hire additional corrections officers, who work in the county jail, to help address such openings in the future.
Kennedy explained that the corrections officer positions do not require applicants to go through the civil service certification process, including passing a written and physical test. As a result, the department often receives more applications for those positions.
Kennedy said the sheriff’s department intends to hire additional corrections officers over the next year, with the intention of eventually transitioning some to getting certified as peace officers.
“They will come and get on board, and they can get experience,” Kennedy said. “Then, they will eventually move on and take a civil service test.”
Not all departments face the same hiring issues. In fact, many smaller police departments, which previously struggled with recruitment efforts, are fully staffed.
The Police Executive Research Forum reported in 2021 that smaller agencies — those with fewer than 50 personnel — were the only ones to report an increase in their hiring rates from 2020 to 2021.
Dyersville, Iowa, Police Chief Brent Schroeder said his department of seven officers is fully staffed, something that has historically been rare.
“We were always the short-staffed department, but now, we are doing really well,” he said.
Schroeder attributed his department’s success to increases in officer pay and the nationwide popularity of the Field of Dreams site.
While local police departments are having some success in refilling their rosters, Jensen said the struggle to keep them filled likely won’t go away as the number of applicants remains low.
“Our recruitment efforts are not seeing the recruitment numbers like we used to, and that might just be the trend from here on out,” he said. “I don’t see the days of 500 applicants for one position coming back any time soon.”
