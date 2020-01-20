The Rev. Soong-Chan Rah said Martin Luther King Jr.’s message resonates for him, and for all of us.
“He challenged us to hear the voices of the marginalized, the voices of those who were disenfranchised,” Rah said. “It’s a very important message for us today.”
Rah provided the keynote speech to a crowd of more than 300 people at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration in Dubuque, held at Grand River Center. Hosted by Faces & Voices, the event was supported by the City of Dubuque, Dubuque Community Schools, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, the Dubuque branch of the NAACP and First Baptist Church of Dubuque.
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday honoring the late civil rights leader, who was born on Jan. 15, 1929, and assassinated in 1968.
A theology professor and author from Chicago, Rah said King’s efforts to bring about equality were not limited to a single community.
“What Dr. King did was for all Americans. The rights he gained were for all Americans,” Rah said. “The change and transformation in our society and the changing of what goes on in the world around us did not just affect the African-American community. The rights that were gained were for all Americans. It was a transformation of our nation as a whole.”
Rah described himself as a “personal beneficiary” of King’s civil rights work.
“My family, my narrative is blessed by that work,” he said.
Born in Korea, Rah said, his immigrant family was among the marginalized people in America when they arrived in the 1970s.
Raised by a single mother in an impoverished neighborhood in Baltimore, Rah credited his mom’s hard work, his church upbringing and King’s efforts to lower racial barriers for escaping poverty.
“When Dr. King marched on behalf of those who were marginalized and disenfranchised, when Dr. King spoke for those who did not have a voice, when he preached to the powers to change our society, I was a beneficiary of the work of Dr. King," Rah said. "I benefited from the blood, sweat, tears and even the lives that were lost during the civil rights movement.”
Rah said King’s work continues to speak to Americans today.
“Dr. King was able to see a future that saw this diversity, that saw the different races coming together to form a stronger America, not a weaker America," he said.
Rah also spoke of King’s spirituality.
“In a world that is broken, in a society that seems to be falling apart at the seams and a country that seems so deeply divided (that) many of us don’t know where to turn anymore, this type of spirituality is absolutely essential," he said. "This kind of spirituality that challenges us to move beyond ourselves – that’s the kind of spirituality that Dr. King embodied.”
Rah said King was the voice for the voiceless.
“We hear from the powerful all the time,” he said. “We need to hear the voice of the poor. We need to hear the voice of the incarcerated, the voices of those who have been pushed aside. Those are the voices that we stand for. That’s what Dr. King’s legacy means to me and to us.”
Jamari Jackson, 16, of Dubuque, said Rah’s message was inspirational.
“It said to keep moving forward,” Jackson said.
Ocean Johnson, 18, of Chicago, a freshman at Loras College, said he also was impressed with Rah’s message.
“We can speak up for the people who can’t speak for themselves,” Johnson said. “That’s important for a lot of people.”