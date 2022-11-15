DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Dyersville City Council members recently unanimously approved a contract for the paving of the city's portion of Heritage Trail.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Dyersville City Council members recently unanimously approved a contract for the paving of the city's portion of Heritage Trail.
The contract is with low bidder Tschiggfrie Excavating Co. in the amount of $316,978.
The engineer’s estimate for the project was $409,835, making Tschiggfrie’s winning bid $92,857, or 22%, below the estimate. The project will utilize a $246,000 federal grant, putting the city’s true cost of the project at $70,978.
The project will relocate and pave Dyersville’s roughly 3,600 feet of the Heritage Trail to the north side of Beltline Road to create a 10-foot-wide concrete trail. The estimate project completion date is the spring of 2023.
In previous discussions, council member said they hoped their decision to pave the trail would inspire Dubuque County officials to do the same with the remainder of the trail, but it doesn’t appear that will occur in the near future.
At a meeting of the Dubuque County Conservation Board in September, the board unanimously voted to table an item that suggested Dubuque County Conservation apply for funds from the Destination Iowa grant program in order to pay for paving a portion of the trail.
Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston said at the time that the proposal appeared on the board’s agenda following requests from residents.
During the meeting, Preston recommended against applying for a Destination Iowa grant, arguing that the application would likely not receive state approval.
Gov. Kim Reynolds enacted the Destination Iowa program to invest $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds in local tourism, outdoor recreation, economically significant development and creative placemaking, with about $30 million specifically funding outdoor recreation projects.
Preston suggested the county instead consider pursuing funding for the project next year, though applications for the nonrecurring Destination Iowa grant fund will only be accepted up to Dec. 31, so other state or federal grant funds will need to be pursued.
The potential paving of the trail has produced mix reactions from the public, but members of the Dyersville City Council believe it could serve as another great recreational tourism draw for the area.
City Administrator Mick Michel also suggested that even if the county doesn’t have the political will to pave the entirety of Heritage Trail at this point, the stretch between Dyersville and Farley could serve as an excellent location for a pilot project to gauge public sentiment.
