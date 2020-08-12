The man recently appointed to fill an opening on the Dubuque City Council will not run in a special election for the seat.
Kevin Lynch told the Telegraph Herald that he will not be among the candidates if the special election is held as planned for the First Ward seat.
On Monday, a petition was turned in with more than 200 signatures calling for a special election, which now will be held unless a successful challenge to that petition is filed within five days.
Council members voted two weeks ago to appoint Lynch, who previously held the position for 12 years, from a list of 10 candidates. He stepped down from the Ward 1 seat in 2017, choosing not to seek re-election.
Lynch previously said he had no intention of running for re-election in 2021 when the term ends, and he told the TH that he is standing by that promise and will not run in any election for the seat.
Lynch will continue to serve in the seat until the special election.
The vacancy cannot appear on the November general election ballot. State law prohibits a special election to fill a vacancy within four weeks of the general election. Other timing restrictions mean the soonest an election could take place is Tuesday, Dec. 8. A primary election will be required if more than two people file to run for the seat.