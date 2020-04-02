Question: One item being proposed in the City of Dubuque budget for the next fiscal year is “emotional intelligence” training for city staff at a cost of $66,800 over the next three years. What is emotional intelligence training and which employees would receive it?
Answer: The program is aimed at improving employee retention and customer service, while giving employees skills to address and resolve problems, according to city budget documents.
If the request is approved, training would start with new employees, supervisors and with upper management, including department heads and executive leaders like the city manager and assistant city managers.
City officials recommend that everyone be trained eventually, according to city Human Resources Director Shelley Stickfort. The training would occur via “lunch-and-learn” meetings, departmental training sessions, one-on-one consultations, peer support and conflict resolution. The training’s framework includes components such as self-awareness, empathy, self-motivation and social skills.
Stickfort said that even though the city anticipates a significant revenue loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no changes have been made to the proposal. Officials will know more as the City Council moves toward a final budget.