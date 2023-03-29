The number of approved Dubuque city staff positions is increasing by the net equivalent of 17.29 full-time city employees with its most recently approved budget.
While the overall number of approved part-time positions is decreasing by the equivalent of 4.49 full-time positions, and seasonal positions will decrease by 0.22, the city’s budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins on July 1, will see a net increase of the equivalent of 22 full-time positions over the previous fiscal year, bringing the city’s total staff to the equivalent of 769.01 full-time positions.
Some of these positions were previously created by the city through budget amendments during the current fiscal year, while others are part-time positions that are being upgraded to full-time in order to make them more attractive for prospective employees.
Recommended for you
Four new public safety positions were created, including one firefighter, one fire department administrative assistant and two crisis intervention team patrol officers. Additionally, a part-time public safety dispatcher position was upgraded to full-time.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said several of the new positions were created to directly address administrative workloads compounding on some city departments.
“We still do have a very challenging time recruiting employees,” Van Milligen said. “It’s a problem that we are going to need to figure out because the work has to get done.”
The city’s Leisure Services Department is creating a new confidential account clerk position to accommodate for an increasing number of projects and managed facilities. Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the newly created position will help Leisure Services process payroll, enter requisitions and invoices and prepare contracts, along with several other tasks.
“A lot of this shows how the department has changed and grown,” Ware said.
The city’s Public Works Department is adding two new positions in fiscal year 2024, including an administrative assistant and data scientist, with the former being created to accommodate the department’s increasing administrative workload.
“The public works process about 25% of all the city’s invoices,” said Public Works Director John Klostermann. “Between that and the phone calls we receive, we needed to beef up our front line.”
However, some city staff on Tuesday expressed concern over being able to fill some of these new positions given the current nationwide workforce shortage.
Dubuque Chief Financial Officer Jenny Larson said the city’s finance department has struggled to fill several of its new positions. Earlier in fiscal year 2023, the city created an additional assistant director of finance position to address the department’s increasing workload. In August, the city’s sole assistant director of finance resigned. The two assistant director of finance roles were then eventually changed to budget director and finance director as part of a departmental restructuring in January. Larson said both of those positions remain unfilled, and the city has now turned to hiring an external recruitment firm.
She added that another newly created position, a temporary utility billing accountant position, will likely remain unfilled in fiscal year 2024.
“There is an overall nationwide shortage of accountants,” Larson said. “Those who are going to college for accounting are not going into the normal hiring channels. They are going to work for technology firms.”
Ric Jones said the rising number of approved city staff positions is indicative of the overall growth of the community, which in turn requires more services and more staff as a result.
“The city has grown in population a little and in area a lot, and it has aged a lot,” Jones said. “That means more demand on emergency medical services and fire. It means an expanded need for street maintenance and de-icing services.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.