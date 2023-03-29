The number of approved Dubuque city staff positions is increasing by the net equivalent of 17.29 full-time city employees with its most recently approved budget.

While the overall number of approved part-time positions is decreasing by the equivalent of 4.49 full-time positions, and seasonal positions will decrease by 0.22, the city’s budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins on July 1, will see a net increase of the equivalent of 22 full-time positions over the previous fiscal year, bringing the city’s total staff to the equivalent of 769.01 full-time positions.

