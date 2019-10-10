DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Police said a Darlington woman was injured in a crash Wednesday while driving under the influence.
Jayne Russell, 67, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington for treatment, according to police.
The crash occurred at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday on Ravine Street. A press release states that Russell was eastbound when her vehicle crossed the centerline and into the oncoming lane of traffic, then crashed head-on into a legally parked sport utility vehicle.
Both vehicles were heavily damaged.
"Initial findings suggest Russell was operating under the influence of prescription controlled substances," the release states, noting she was cited with operating while under the influence.