Emil Weber sits at the piano recently donated for his use each Friday in the St. Patrick’s Church Hall. Weber’s been the musical entertainment for both diners and volunteers since the inception of Epworth’s Friday Community Meal.
EPWORTH, Iowa — Fifteen years ago, Rod Gavin was recruited to coordinate Epworth’s Friday Community Meal because of his background in food service. At the time, the endeavor was described as a weekly free meal for eight to 10 older women.
Today, the jovial retiree who loves people leads a “well-run, loosely organized organization” of 30 volunteers who offer 200 meals each week. “It’s a lot different than when we started. It takes a lot of time now.”
The community-driven project began in the old school building, but when it was demolished, the group migrated to Epworth United Methodist Church. Eventually, a move down the street to St. Patrick’s Church Hall offered more space and a permanent home.
Fridays between 11:15 a.m. and noon, Gavin and a group of mostly retired volunteers provide meals, offering a delivery service for those who can’t pick up or dine in. When social distancing was enforced during the pandemic, a drive-thru option was introduced and according to Gavin, many still pick up their lunches today.
Pianist Emil Weber has been entertaining both volunteers and guests since the beginning of the Friday Community Meal, originally called the Friday Musical Lunch. The small dine-in group and the volunteers are entertained by Weber, who enjoys having an audience. Recently, a piano was donated, making the effort easier for the nonagenarian Weber, who formerly traveled with his own keyboard.
On Wednesdays and Thursdays, volunteers assist in prepping the food and on Fridays, they package, deliver and serve. Gavin and a volunteer plan meals two months in advance, basing recipe selection on food stored in their freezer. Never sure what’s going to be available, he’s learned to plan around what they already have.
St. Stephen’s Food Bank of Dubuque, a branch of River Bend Food Bank, provides a large percentage of the food, with the remainder being purchased from Silker’s when the need arises. “At one time we got 95% from the food bank, but donations to St. Stephen’s are down and the cost of food is up,” Gavin said.
In 2019, St. Stephen’s merged with River Bend Food Bank, and became part of a larger team serving 23 counties in Iowa and Illinois. Recent price increases and supply chain challenges have affected food distribution. “We just have less to offer,” said Jenny Colvin, River Bend’s chief development officer. “We’ve seen a 60% increase in need, and a 42% decrease in donations. The price of food has increased 17-18%. All of that trickles down to agencies and network partners.”
Colvin doesn’t see an end in sight, and for the first time in River Bend Food Bank history, the board authorized the use of reserve funding since the shelves were becoming empty. “We’ve had to purchase more food than we have in our 40 years,” Colvin said.
The greatest challenge for Gavin has been sourcing food, especially economically at this point. He’s fortunate to have a talented grant writer on the team, which has helped with ongoing funding from several foundations. The project isn’t federally sponsored, allowing for more autonomy. Gavin feels thankful they get to make their own decisions, and he’s experienced great support from all involved.
Soup season begins in October, close to the time many of his snowbird volunteers start to fly south. Meatloaf remains a favorite, and Gavin’s recipe begins with ground beef and a filler, like crushed crackers or oatmeal. Then eggs, tomato soup and large chunks of onion are added. Gavin is aware some don’t like onions, so large chunks make it easier to remove. The topping is a combination of ketchup, mustard and brown sugar.
According to the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page: “the Free Community Meal is served every Friday from 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the St. Patrick Church Hall in Epworth. Eat in or carry out. Delivery service is still available. All are welcome. For questions, contact Rod at 563-451-3134.”
River Bend Food Bank relies on volunteers and community support and welcomes contributions of food, time or money. More information can be found on the agency’s website at www.Riverbendfoodbank.org.
