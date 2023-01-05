EPWORTH, Iowa — Fifteen years ago, Rod Gavin was recruited to coordinate Epworth’s Friday Community Meal because of his background in food service. At the time, the endeavor was described as a weekly free meal for eight to 10 older women.

Today, the jovial retiree who loves people leads a “well-run, loosely organized organization” of 30 volunteers who offer 200 meals each week. “It’s a lot different than when we started. It takes a lot of time now.”

