PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – Community First Bank of Boscobel has announced plans to open a branch in Prairie du Chien.
The branch will be located at 600 E. Blackhawk Ave., the former location of an Old National Bank branch, according to a press release. The branch is expected to open in the second quarter of this year after undergoing renovation.
The Prairie du Chien branch will be the bank’s ninth location in southwest Wisconsin. Other branches are located in Platteville, Boscobel, Livingston, Fennimore, Muscoda, Richland Center, Reedsburg and Baraboo.