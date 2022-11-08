Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Chairman of Precinct 13 Henry Garrigus (right) watches as John Hauptli casts his ballot at Comiskey Park in Dubuque on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Nearly 40% of Dubuque County's registered voters already had cast their ballots -- either in person or absentee -- with hours left to vote in today's election.
As of 3 p.m., 14,784 people had voted at Dubuque County polling locations, representing 20.71% of the county's 71,386 registered voters, according to election officials.
Another 13,235 absentee ballots also had been received, representing 18.54% of registered voters in the county.
Absentee and voter turnout as of 3 p.m. represented 39.25% of registered voters.
Polls in Iowa and Wisconsin will remain open until 8 p.m., while polls in Illinois will be open until 7 p.m.
So sad, such low participation.
