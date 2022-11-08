Elections
Buy Now

Chairman of Precinct 13 Henry Garrigus (right) watches as John Hauptli casts his ballot at Comiskey Park in Dubuque on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 JESSICA REILLY

Nearly 40% of Dubuque County's registered voters already had cast their ballots -- either in person or absentee -- with hours left to vote in today's election.

As of 3 p.m., 14,784 people had voted at Dubuque County polling locations, representing 20.71% of the county's 71,386 registered voters, according to election officials.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest965

So sad, such low participation.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.