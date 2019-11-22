Police said they found 2.74 pounds of marijuana, drug edibles, cocaine and large amounts of cash when they raided a Dubuque residence Wednesday.
Jordan R. Hefel, 26, of 2741 University Ave., was arrested on a felony drug distribution charge after the Dubuque Drug Task Force executed a search warrant, according to court documents.
He also faces a child endangerment charge for allegedly using drugs in the presence of his 5-month-old child. Hefel was released from custody Thursday after posting a $7,000 cash bond.
Officers executing the search warrant Thursday said they detected a “strong odor of marijuana in the air.” They allegedly found large amounts of marijuana, marijuana edibles, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and more than $5,000.
Prior to executing the search, police pulled over a vehicle seen leaving the residence. The driver, Tau A. Campbell, 31, of Galena, Ill., told officers that he had used drugs with Hefel at the home while Hefel was caring for his child.
Campbell faces charges of possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.