Police: Family sought retribution after Hempstead student fight; 6 arrested
Police said a lockdown Tuesday at a Dubuque high school followed a fight between two students that prompted the family of one of them to come to school to seek retribution. Six arrests have been made so far in connection with the disturbance.
Court documents state that at about 10:15 a.m., a 15-year-old, identified by the initials LJE, assaulted another 15-year-old, identified by the initials PAG, in a bathroom at Hempstead High School. The student identified as LJE went to the office following the initial assault.
“While LJE was speaking with staff, PAG entered the area with a lunch tray and assaulted LJE,” documents state. “A mutual fight between LJE and PAG occurred that took several staff and students to break up.”
PAG then made a phone call and “while talking on the phone, PAG made the comment, ‘I will shoot the place up,’” according to documents.
Documents state that six people arrived at Hempstead a short time later, and four were able to enter the school before being told to leave the building.
Romell D. Enoch, 23, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder in the death of Kylie J. Duster, 20, and his bond was set at $1 million Thursday. He was arrested on the charge Wednesday morning at Clarinda (Iowa) Correctional Facility, where he is serving a 25-year prison sentence for unrelated charges of drug distribution to a person younger than 18 and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Duster was found dead by police on July 28, 2021, in her bedroom closet at 635 W. 11th St., No. 4. She had not been seen in days.
“It was a complex investigation,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon, supervisor in the criminal investigations division, on Thursday. “It’s been 16 months. During that time, we had evidence in the state lab in Ankeny. A lot of interviews were done in that time. ... We were conducting interviews all the way up to the last couple of weeks in relation to the investigation, and we have been in contact with (Duster’s) family. With an investigation like this, we want to make sure we have all our t’s crossed and i’s dotted.”
Commission calls for construction of new municipal pool
Dubuque Parks and Recreation Commission members last week called for the construction of a new city swimming pool.
Commission members discussed the creation of a new committee that would lead the development of a proposal for such a pool. They argued that ongoing maintenance needs at Flora and Sutton pools warrant the construction of a new facility instead.
“I get frustrated because we keep putting all this money into something that just needs to get replaced,” said Commission Member Jess Ochoa, who proposed the creation of the new committee. “How do we get on the path of just making a new aquatics facility?”
No formal action was taken by the commission, but the members agreed to continue the discussion at their next meeting on Jan. 10.
Commission members did not specify whether their proposal would replace either of the existing city pools or add a third to the city, and they suggested that the new pool could be an indoor facility as well.
Following the meeting and in response to questions from the Telegraph Herald, city officials said any proposal to build a new pool would be costly, and it likely would take years before work could start even if such an idea was pursued.
Crescent to expand dental clinic with help of grant
Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque plans to expand its oral health services to include oral surgery and pediatric care with the help of up to $1.35 million in grant funding.
Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation will provide $850,000 up front to Crescent as well as an additional $500,000 dollar-for-dollar matching grant to help pay for a renovation to the health center’s existing space on Elm Street, the foundation announced Tuesday in a news release.
Additions to the dental clinic will include dedicated suites for oral surgery and pediatric care as well as a fully-equipped, state-of-the-art dental lab that will fabricate crowns, dentures and bridges in-house, chief dental officer Dr. Marco Rouman said. That means patients without insurance or on Medicaid will be able to receive treatment previously only offered locally by private practices.
“Offering these services under one roof and to Medicaid patients, that will be helpful to a lot of patients that would not otherwise have access,” Rouman said.
Dubuque school board approves next calendar
Students and staff in the Dubuque Community School District will follow a calendar next school year that closely mirrors the one used for the past several years.
School board members on Monday unanimously approved a calendar for the 2023-2024 school year that was proposed last month. They opted not to approve a proposed 2024-2025 calendar after Superintendent Amy Hawkins recommended waiting to see if state officials grant districts additional flexibility around start dates.
The first day of school for the 2023-2024 school year will be Aug. 23, which is the earliest date that districts can start classes under state law.
Students will have three days off at Thanksgiving, about 1.5 weeks off around the winter holidays and a weeklong spring break in March. The last scheduled day of classes will be May 29, with high school graduation to be held May 25.
Dubuque officials consider capital project plans as construction costs climb
With construction costs rising, City of Dubuque officials said they might soon need to reevaluate future projects.
Recently, even the lowest bids for projects have come in far above their initial estimated costs.
Earlier this month, the city received a low bid of $24.65 million for the completion of its Bee Branch Creek stormwater pumping station project — 30% above the estimated cost of $18.9 million. City officials will attempt to redesign the project to lower the cost.
In November, City Council members approved the low bid of $538,457 to install sidewalks along a portion of John F. Kennedy Road. That pushed the total project cost to $633,225, which is 80% higher than the initial estimate of $351,809.
City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said the rise in construction costs is the result of nationwide trends, including significant increases in material costs, a shortage of available labor and a backlog of projects for contractors.
“Getting materials is really a problem,” he said. “The cost of labor is also going up. All these things are making these projects more expensive.”
