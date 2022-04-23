City of Dubuque officials plan to spend up to $18.9 million to make additional stormwater control improvements to reduce flood risks in the city.
City Council members this week voted unanimously to set a public hearing for May 2 to consider plans and specifications for the project, which involves constructing new floodgates and replacing two existing flood pumps with four new pumps at the 16th Street detention basin, located next to Kerper Boulevard.
Updated electrical infrastructure and back-up generators also will be installed to improve the resiliency of the flood-control systems.
City staff said the project will continue ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of flash flooding in the Bee Branch Creek watershed. It is a phase in the city’s Bee Branch Watershed Flood Mitigation Project. City documents state that there are 1,373 properties in the flood-prone, at-risk area.
Since 2003, the city has completed numerous projects in the watershed to improve flood resiliency and has future projects planned up to 2040. In total, the city estimates it will spend about $250 million on watershed improvements, and it so far has received $163 million in state and federal funds to help pay for project costs.
City Civil Engineer Deron Muehring said previous Bee Branch projects — including the installation of green alleys, increased storm sewer capacity and the restoration of Bee Branch Creek — help divert stormwater in neighborhoods in the watershed to the nearby detention basin. However, the city now must invest in new floodgates and pumps at the detention basin capable of handling that stormwater.
“The new floodgates will be constructed on the basin side of the levee (on the west side of Kerper Boulevard), which allows for the pumps to operate more efficiently, eliminates the environmental concerns associated with the Higgins eye clams found on the river side of the levee and allows for operation of the existing facility to maintain flood protection during construction of the new facility,” states a city memo.
The two existing, 90,000-gallons-per-minute pumps are more than 50 years old. Four new, 90,000-gallons-per-minute pumps will be installed, allowing for “redundancy in the event of a pump failure.”
Along with other improvements already completed, this project “will provide a system that can accommodate the flooding that occurred between 1999 and 2011 — flooding that has resulted in six presidential disaster declarations due to public and private property damage.”
“In terms of flood control, it increases our resiliency to different types of flood events,” Muehring said. “It’s critical to our flood control system that this functions as designed.”
Construction on the project is estimated to cost $15.8 million, with $2.4 million in engineering costs and a contingency of $720,000.
The city plans to pay for the project with a combination of local, state and federal funds. The state of Iowa will contribute $9.6 million to the project, while a U.S. Economic Development Administration disaster grant will provide another $2.5 million.
The city plans to cover about $6.8 million of the project’s cost. About $1.4 million will come from Dubuque Racing Association funds allocated to the city, and the remaining $5.4 million will be paid for with funds collected through the city’s stormwater fee. The stormwater rate will increase to $9 in fiscal year 2023 and then to $9.45 in fiscal year 2024 to cover the cost of the project.
City officials expect that City Council members will approve a construction contract for the project by June 6, meaning the project will have an estimated completion date of April 2024.
During construction, a stretch of Kerper Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in each direction, Klostermann said.
Council Member Danny Sprank, who lives in the Bee Branch watershed, said the project is a worthwhile investment by the city to ensure that major flooding doesn’t impact numerous Dubuque households.
“We did have flooding in our basement at one point,” he said. “We haven’t since this work has been done. Anything that can be done to mitigate that problem is a good thing.”