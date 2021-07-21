FARLEY, Iowa — The Farley branch of the Dubuque County Library District will be officially closed at the end of the month, and officials have no plans yet for a new space.
At the Tuesday night Dubuque County Library District Board of Trustees meeting, Michael Wright, director of the library district, said that the library’s last day of operation will be July 31, and items will start going into storage Aug. 2. The library is located in the Drexler Middle School building, 405 Third Ave. NE.
“Western Dubuque Schools are growing like crazy, and they need space out of Drexler Middle School,” Wright told the Telegraph Herald before the meeting.
Western Dubuque Community School Board members rescinded the agreement for the library to operate out of the school in March. The library had until Sept. 8 to move out of the space, but officials expressed the desire to leave sooner.
After the closure, Wright said, the library district plans to have a portable collection of books available at Farley City Hall, 206 First St. N., from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. He added that library programs will still be offered, potentially in the park or at city hall.
“It’s temporary, and it’s very much imperfect, but it’s the best we can do without a building,” Wright said.
At the board meeting, he said that the collection will be no more than 200 books but will be changed out regularly. The book drop will be in city hall and will be available every day.
Currently, there are no plans for a new physical space. Wright said at Tuesday’s meeting that he believes the community will eventually have a new library, but all previously discussed plans have stalled.
“It’s like we take one step forward and one step back,” he said. “We never move.”
After Wright said there are several empty lots in Farley that would work for a new library, several board members agreed it would be good to think about putting together packages about what a library building would need and what grant options might be available.
Farley Mayor Jeff Simon said the city is looking for new library locations and is exploring all options.
“We know what a library means to the community,” he said.