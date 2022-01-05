Sorry, an error occurred.
A Dubuque venue hosts an indoor car and motorcycle show this weekend.
“Final Rewind-The Last Retro Rewind” will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Five Flags Center.
The event includes music, cars, vintage cycles, an art auction and movies.
Admission is $10 with kids 10 and younger free. The event is a fundraiser for Helping Hannah's Heart Foundation.
Event highlights include:
