A Dubuque venue hosts an indoor car and motorcycle show this weekend.

“Final Rewind-The Last Retro Rewind” will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Five Flags Center.

The event includes music, cars, vintage cycles, an art auction and movies.

Admission is $10 with kids 10 and younger free. The event is a fundraiser for Helping Hannah's Heart Foundation.

Event highlights include:

  • 10:30 a.m., “Retro Reels,” in the theater
  • 11:15 a.m., mini auction on the main state
  • Noon, “American Graffiti,” theater
  • 1:30 p.m., art auction, main stage
  • 3 p.m., “World’s Fastest Indian,” theater
  • 3:15 p.m., Big Red Rawkit Riot, main stage
  • 4:45 p.m., Vintage drag racing, theater
  • 5 p.m., pin-up contest

