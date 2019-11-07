GALENA, Ill. — Galena police officer Devin Halstead characterizes his new partner as a “handful.”
The department’s newest officer, just over 2 years old, views his job as a game — whether it be sniffing vehicles for narcotics, tracking lost residents or apprehending fleeing suspects.
Hektor works for the reward, often a game of tug-of-war.
But for Halstead, the German shepherd is an invaluable asset.
“In case I’m ever on the street and in a fight or something, he’s only a button-push away,” Halstead said, gesturing to a small black box he carries that can open the door of his squad car, releasing the dog.
Hektor, the police department’s K-9 officer, has been used or involved in 24 cases since February. But, like any employee, he comes with a price tag.
Dog food, veterinarian bills and the incidental chew toy cost the Galena Police Department about $3,500 annually, which it absorbs within its annual budget.
But startup expenses, which included purchasing Hektor and financing his training and a special squad car, were considerable.
The department relied upon an $80,000 donation from a Galena resident who ardently admires the police force.
Galena is not alone. Local law enforcement agencies often rely upon community philanthropy to support their K-9 units. Some continue to make annual appeals.
“If the community hadn’t stepped up, I don’t know if we could have made it work in a budget,” said Lancaster (Wis.) Police Chief Deb Reukauf.
Public support
Three southwest Wisconsin police departments recently sought votes from the public in a social media competition. The winner of the Aftermath K9 Grant could receive up to $5,000.
The Cuba City Police Department was one of the top contenders and aims to use the money to launch its unit.
Officials need $30,000 to obtain a dog and cover operating expenses for its six- to eight-year working life.
“Budgets are tight,” said Police Chief Terry Terpstra. “But if you’re able to raise the money through donations … that just allows you to … add that extra tool without being a burden on the taxpayers.”
Even larger law enforcement agencies have benefited from public assistance.
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department purchased its first K-9 in 1994 using donations and continue to receive free veterinary care, while the Dubuque Police Department added an additional dog to its ranks in 2017 using crowdfunded dollars.
“We still would have had the K-9 unit in place, but it gave us another 10 hours of coverage that we didn’t previously have,” said Police Chief Mark Dalsing.
Utility
Law enforcement members such as Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Sheriff Deputy Nate Furlong often characterize their K-9 units as the “most versatile tools” at their disposal.
The sheriff’s department utilizes three dogs, two of whom were purchased using donations.
“There rarely is a time we don’t get called at night,” he said.
While acknowledging that K-9 units are not a panacea, officers point to cases they believe they otherwise would not have solved without one.
“For the dog, it gives you probable cause to search (a) car,” said Darlington (Wis.) Police Department K-9 handler Ben Conway.
A dog trained in apprehension also can de-escalate a tense standoff.
“Sometimes (people) come out without a fight if they know that a dog is there,” he said.
In 2018, the Dubuque Police Department recorded 185 K-9-related arrests. Its dogs assisted in the seizure of 4,000 grams of marijuana, 31.7 grams of powder cocaine and 1,098 grams of methamphetamine.
Community relationships
K-9 units also make for good relationship-builders when introduced to the public in a neutral setting.
The Lancaster Police Department’s K-9, Arrow, accompanies officers when they deliver presentations in Lancaster Community Schools.
“We try to build relationships so we’re not dealing with outcomes with our students that are negative,” said high and middle school Principal Mark Uppena.
Lancaster City Administrator David Carlson observed that soliciting donations provides the community with an opportunity to derive a sense of achievement and ownership.
“A K-9 patrol, it’s not just a city activity, but it’s a community activity,” he said.