The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Abigail S. Kriebs, of Stockton, Ill., was arrested at 4:05 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Clarke Drive and Woodworth Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, of cocaine and of drug paraphernalia.
- Tyrone S. Watson, 43, of 925 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Henion and Pickett streets on charges of providing false identification information and third-offense operating under the influence of intoxicants and an outstanding warrant charging operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Watson also was cited with reckless driving and driving under suspension.
- Pauline M. Page, 25, of 3495 Pennsylvania Ave, No. 7, reported burglary resulting in the theft of $1,500 worth of clothes from her residence sometime between 5 p.m. Aug. 1 and 5 p.m. Oct. 1.