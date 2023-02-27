Iowa House of Representatives Democrats recently unveiled legislation to legalize marijuana.

“With strong support from Iowans and neighboring states that have already approved, it’s time to legalize marijuana for adult use,” said House Minority Whip Rep. Lindsay James, of Dubuque. “The comprehensive bill we are introducing today will keep Iowans safe, stop our tax dollars from going to neighboring states, improve the quality of life for Iowans suffering from chronic illnesses and stop wasting state resources to unfairly punish Iowans.”

