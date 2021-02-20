A Dubuque man was sentenced Friday to eight years in federal prison for handing a loaded gun to a man who then shot someone, with the judge saying “this is not the Wild West.”
Katwan M. Brown, 27, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after previously pleading guilty to being a felon and domestic abuser in possession of a firearm. He faced up to 10 years in prison.
He also was sentenced to three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court documents, police in Dubuque responded to the 1000 block of Walnut Street at about 3:20 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020, when there was a shooting in which Darrin D. Heard was hit in the abdomen.
Police saw Derrick D. Timmons, 29, no permanent address, flee the area and chased him until he went into 1395 Walnut St., documents state. Police later arrested Timmons inside.
Court documents state that Brown handed the loaded gun to Timmons after Timmons was in an argument. Timmons then fired, hitting Heard.
“Dubuque police officers later found a pistol in the alleyway, as well as a cellphone and identification belonging to Brown,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Brown’s fingerprints were found on the magazine inside the pistol, and shell casings outside the residence from where Timmons shot matched the pistol that had Brown’s fingerprints.”
Both Brown and Timmons were arrested in January 2020 and charged in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County with attempted murder, among other weapons charges. Those charges were dismissed in lieu of federal prosecution.
Brown previously was convicted of felony forgery and drug charges in 2013, a felony drug charge in 2018 and domestic assault charges in 2015 and 2017.
Timmons pleaded guilty in federal court in December to a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.
The conviction is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison, though if a judge finds that Timmons has three prior convictions for “a violent felony or a serious drug offense or both, committed on occasions different from one another,” there is a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison.
Federal documents state that Timmons previously was convicted of forgery and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver in 2013, domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault causing injury in 2015, domestic assault with strangulation in 2016, domestic assault in 2017, and obstructing justice and possession of contraband in a correctional facility in 2018. His convictions prohibited him from possessing firearms or ammunition.