DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police said a Darlington man nearly crashed into a police car and was arrested twice in eight hours Sunday for driving while under the influence.
Kevin Garcia-Martinez, 24, was arrested for the first time at about 5:05 a.m. after he nearly crashed into a police car and then was pulled over on Washington Street, Darlington police said.
He also was cited with operating without a valid license, failure to yield the right of way from a parked position and failure to have automobile insurance.
Garcia-Martinez was taken to jail, then “later released to a sober party,” according to a press release.
He was arrested again about seven and a half hours later. At about 12:35 p.m., Garcia-Martinez — again driving while under the influence — was pulled over on East Cornelia Street, police said.
He also was arrested on a bail-jumping charge and given additional citations. He was taken to jail, and his vehicle was towed.
