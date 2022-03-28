Iowa State Extension and Outreach will host a seven-session master conservationist program beginning next month.
The program highlights different natural resources in Dubuque County and topics include soils, forests, prairies, streams and conservation practices, according to a press release.
Sessions will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays from April 26 to June 7. Classes last from one to three hours each.
Session locations rotate around Dubuque County and will take place outdoors. Some meetings will require walking over and through rough terrain.
Cost is $30.
Register by noon April 25 at bit.ly/dbqmasterconservationist or by calling 563-583-6496.
