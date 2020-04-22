DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities said a juvenile was injured in an ATV crash Monday north of Darlington.
The boy’s name has not been released. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department reports that he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital “with unknown injuries.”
The crash occurred at about 12:35 p.m. Monday on Lafayette County G. A press release states that the boy was westbound on an all-terrain vehicle on the county road when he went off the roadway, then overcorrected. The ATV then went across the road and flipped over an embankment and into a fence.