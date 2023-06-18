Daylight streamed into Jesse and Sara Mensen’s birthing suite at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital on Thursday afternoon, and as the light shone in the open eyes of 1-day-old Emmy Marie, her dad couldn’t help but smile.
A dad for the first time, Mensen, of Luxemburg, Iowa, was operating on limited sleep but experiencing a full array of emotions while looking down at the bundle in his arms.
“She’s perfect,” he said, still smiling. “I couldn’t ask for a better miracle.”
Mensen isn’t alone this weekend in his joy, as new dads across the tri-state area celebrated with their babies in vastly different ways.
Matthew “Ace” Connolly, of Dubuque, had just woken up from a quick nap in a birthing suite at Finley when he took ahold of his 1-day-old son, Ashton Ace, who was swaddled in a blanket emblazoned with little bare footprints. Ashton’s mom, Alissa, lay on the bed nearby.
“It’s joy,” Connolly said of the thoughts going through his head. “I’ve learned patience and how to hold him. And that you don’t get a lot of sleep.”
Ivy Ann Adams has her dad’s red hair and demands a lot of her parents, Mike and Kennedy Adams, of Lancaster, Wis., as babies typically do. Mike said being a new father has come with a bevy of required adjustments.
“We have to plan in advance to go places,” Mike said. “Either our sleep schedule is out of whack or we need to change a diaper. It’s all different.”
Ivy has begun making the rounds seeing family and friends and getting used to her life in Grant County after being born May 29.
“We are getting used to this new normal,” Mike said.
Those aspects of fatherhood aren’t new to Brandon Klaas, of Lancaster, but the details have come flooding back to the dad of six whose recently born twins have required him and his wife, Kessa, to reboot their household routines.
The Klaas family includes Kesandra, 18; Kyla, 13; Kaci, 12; and Bentli, 9, and as of April, twins Breton and Kamri, whose initial arrival in April wasn’t without complications. For the first time, the Klaases spent time in the neonatal intensive care unit after childbirth — a scary time for both of them and one that included 10 days at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
The birth of their twins on April 26 was “a wild experience,” Brandon said.
“(Kesandra) delivered naturally 29 minutes apart,” he recalled. “Breton was born first, and then Kamri, who was in a breech position, an added complication that came as a surprise.”
“She was born almost stillborn,” Brandon recalled. “After she was born, the doctor said, ‘Now would be a good time to pray.’ It was wild, I only remember bits and pieces of it. I was thinking about the fact that (Kamri) might not make it. She wasn’t crying or breathing for a while. Maybe it was only a minute or two, but it felt like an eternity before they gave the thumbs up.”
A day following the twins’ birth, the Klaases’ medical team at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster determined that Kamri required additional attention, so she and her brother were helicoptered to Madison where Kamri was treated for a respiratory disorder.
Two months later, though, the Klaas family is home and busy.
“It’s kind of crazy,” Klaas said. “I’m back into those moments where I’m not getting much rest at night, but now we have older kids who are able to help with the twins.”
Infant fatherhood and all its requirements, he said, came back in a rush — only doubled this time.
“Picture yourself hanging on to two babies and trying to juggle two bottles,” Klaas said. “It’s hard to do, but we love holding them.”
As Klaas celebrates Father’s Day with his larger family, Corey Jenny’s “amazing surprise” was something that, for a long time, he figured would never happen.
The 44-year-old new dad from Dubuque — along with his wife, Ryan — are growing with their son, Morgan Earp Jenny, who since his Feb. 15 birth at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center has given his folks a lot to think about.
Born with his umbilical cord wrapped around his neck, Morgan gave his parents a scare right off the bat.
“It scared the crap out of me,” Jenny recalled of Morgan’s birth. “But in all the ways that it went wrong, it went right.”
After a four-day NICU stay, the three went home and since have been adjusting to their life together. As the days pass, those lessons have transitioned from tangible to intangible.
“They grow up really fast,” Jenny said. “Even the little things, like him being all scrunchy when he was an infant to when he grew out of that, … it’s the little things you notice and cherish.”
Jenny admits that becoming a dad for the first time at 44 years old isn’t typical.
“I spent a long time thinking I wouldn’t get married or have kids,” Jenny said. “You don’t expect to have kids in your 40s.”
That aspect, he admits, makes him nervous.
“It’s not ideal, but I’m still in pretty good shape for my age,” he said. “I’m more worried about when he starts running around and I need to start chasing him. But, other than the fact that sometimes people think I’m his grandfather, it has no effect. Once you look at his little face and hold his hand, none of that matters anymore anyway.”
Neither Menson, Klaas, Jenny, Adams nor Connolly had specific plans for Father’s Day. Indeed, they said, their gift already had arrived.
With the lights turned down in the Finley birthing room Thursday afternoon, Connolly glanced down at his son as he held him. Connolly began to sway, perhaps subconsciously as people sometimes do while they hold a baby. As his son slept in his arms, Connolly had few words to share in the moment.
“This doesn’t even seem real,” he said quietly.