St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Road, will host a prayer vigil and worship service for Ukraine and world peace on Thursday, March 31.

The prayer vigil will begin at 7 a.m., with the worship service at 6:30 p.m.

At the top of each hour, beginning at 8 a.m., a 15-minute group prayer service also will take place, with the church bell being rung in conclusion.

For more information, contact Rev. Karla Wildberger at karlakaywild@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you